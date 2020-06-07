Yes My Boy maintains unbeaten record for Watson

Yes My Boy made it two from two for Archie Watson with victory in the Betway ‘Confined’ Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Adam McNamara, who got the three-year-old home on his debut at Newcastle in February, again did the steering and despite favourite Chichester producing a late charge, the 9-2 chance finished off well in the mile-and-a-quarter prize after leading throughout.

McNamara said: “When I was in front he was pricking his ears and wasn’t really doing a lot, he could have probably done with some company, but it’s worked out well in the long run. He saved a lot of energy on the way round and picked up when I asked him.

“He possibly could get a mile and a half in time, he’s a big, galloping horse. We had him in the Classic Trial at Kempton on Wednesday, but he still had a little abscess so we had to take him out. It’s exciting because we don’t really know how good he is yet.”

It looks likely to be Salisbury next for Richard Hughes’ Punting (8-1) after she came out on top in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Winning rider Shane Kelly said: “She is going the right way, got the trip well and I’d say she would probably get a little bit further as well so hopefully she progresses.”

Hughes said of the three-year-old filly: “I ran her last year and she surprised me how well she ran on the first day and then she went and won, which was lovely. I thought she was better than her mark today.

“Shane said there’s no rush, but we’ll get a mile and a half on her. I had those mile-and-a-half handicaps around Salisbury in mind for her, something like that. She’s made for them.”

Jockey Connor Beasley clinched his first win of the season on Mark Johnston’s Sands Of Time in the Betway British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Sent off at 100-30, the bay filly eased home by five lengths, leaving Spark Fury and favourite You’ve Charmed Me trailing behind.

Beasley said: “She was very sharp out of the gate, handled the track very well, came round the bends lovely and quickened nicely up the straight. She was very professional.

“It’s great to get a first winner on the board for the season, so long may it continue.”

There was also a debut success for Saeed bin Suroor’s 11-2 chance Summer House in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Maiden Stakes.

Ridden brilliantly by Josephine Gordon, the three-year-old Lope De Vega filly came from the back to deny Duck And Vanish by a nose.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Atheeb gave Louis Steward another victory – his second since the resumption – at 11-1 in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

“I’m in Sir Michael’s most mornings,” Steward said. “It’s a nice place to be at and fingers crossed I get more opportunities.”

Dean Ivory’s Dover Light, ridden by George Downing, sprang a 33-1 surprise to triumph in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

Kennocha (6-1), trained by Amy Murphy, gave Hollie Doyle her eighth win since the resumption of racing on Monday in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap, before Kieran O’Neill added to his tally with the Ron Harris-trained Equally Fast (11-2) in the betyourway At Betway Handicap.

Proceedings concluded with the Stevie Donohie-ridden Twice As Likely (12-1) giving Hughes his second success of the afternoon in the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider Handicap.