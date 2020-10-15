WWE champion Drew McIntyre has revealed he is ‘absolutely’ interested in fighting heavyweight Tyson Fury on pay-per-view.

Fury made his wrestling debut in October 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Fury made his WWE debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last year - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

The Brit then returned to boxing and stopped Deontay Wilder in seven rounds to claim the WBC title in February.

It was thought he would be fighting Wilder again before the end of the year, but Fury has now confirmed that will not take place.

As a result, he is now looking for an opponent to face on December 5 as he returns to the UK for the firs time in more than two years.

And in a surprising call out, Scotland’s McIntyre has thrown his hat in the ring to face the Gypsy King in another wrestling match-up.

"I'm all about raising WWE's profile anyway I can, even as big as WWE is," he told The Sun. "It's my job as champion to get more eyes on the product and do some special things and top of my list of special things I want to do is get that big UK pay per view we've not had since SummerSlam 92.

"The fans deserve it, we're at a place we can absolutely do it and pull it off, especially on the network we're having these big shows across the world we can definitely do it in the UK.

"If it takes Fury and McIntyre to pull it off then I'm all about it, I see all the banter back and forth since 'Mania like friendly banter, and he went crazy, he's McIntyre daft.

"I was waking up at one point every single day to Fury coming at me, then I'd rip him to shreds every time and he'd keep coming back from worse he's a glutton for punishment. So when it comes to getting in the ring with me. I'm all about it.

Fury is thought by many to be the best heavyweight in the world - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

"He's already said he's not gonna fight Wilder he's gonna hold off for Joshua down the line, and he wants a big UK match in the middle... what can he be talking about?

"The man is obsessed with Drew McIntyre and I am very happy to make it happen as long as it's on the right stage, which is a big UK pay per view to attract those outside eyes."

A number of boxers have also called for Fury to pick them to face him at the end of the year including Lucas Browne and Oscar Rivas.