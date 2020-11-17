Tyson Fury dresses up as The Undertaker and sends WWE legend message ahead of final farewell
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has paid tribute to WWE legend The Undertaker ahead of his final farewell on Sunday.
The Gypsy King posted a video on Instagram of him wearing The Undertaker’s famous attire while his music plays in the background.
Fury says: "Hi this is Tyson Fury and this is a special message to The Undertaker, celebrating 30 years in WWE.
"Fantastic. Thank you very much for all the great nights you’ve given us over the years.
"God bless you, see you around."
The Undertaker’s last match came back in the summer when he defeated AJ Styles at Wrestlemania.
But he will make an appearance at Survivor Series this Sunday to bid his final farewell to the WWE fans, exactly 30 years after he made his debut in November 1990.
The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has been in some of the most famous wrestling matches of all-time against the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.
Fury took up WWE for a one-off match against Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia last year, winning at the pay-per-view event Crown Jewel.
The WBC champion has always praised the WWE superstars and expressed an interest in returning to it at some point in the future.