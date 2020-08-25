Commentator Renee Young steps down from WWE after nearly eight years
11:00am, Tue 25 Aug 2020
WWE commentator Renee Young has confirmed she is leaving the company after nearly eight years.
The 34 year-old worked as a presenter and backstage interviewer, as well as a commentator.
Young said on the SummerSlam Kickoff: "I am so excited to be here doing my last hurrah in WWE. I’d be no other place than here at SummerSlam with this beautiful panel in the ThunderDome!"
In 2018 she created history by becoming the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of ‘Raw.’
Since then she became a full-time member of the ‘Raw’ commentary team, before she moved to ‘SmackDown’ as a ‘special contributor’ in 2019.
Young also appeared on reality series ‘Total Divas’ during season six.