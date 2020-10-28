Former WWE star Tracy Smothers dies, aged 58
Former WWE star Tracy Smothers has died at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.
The American has been fighting the disease since November last year and has also been suffering with heart issues.
He was best known for his appearances in Smoky Mountain Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling.
Former wrestler Ricky Morton paid tribute to the star, saying: "A tear streams from my face this morning. Tracy Smoothers has passed away. I spoke with Tracy every week. He would keep me updated. “Punky, I ain’t done yet.” I know where your heart was at. Tracy thank you for being kind to my family & me. Your legacy will be remember.
“Your work ethic will continue thorough the growth of the younger generation. Our laughs and stories will soon be told. Most people wouldn’t even believe them. That’s for another time.”
Trevor Mann, known as Ricochet, added: “I just heard the news about Tracy Smothers. In my early years as a wrestler myself and @SexyChuckieT got to spend a lot of time with Tracy. He always knew how to put a smile on peoples faces. Rest In Power my friend. You will be missed.”
One fan wrote: “Tracy Smothers helped teach so many of us in pro wrestling during the past 20+ years, especially young talent on independent shows, to whom he owed nothing, but gave so much.”
Smothers won All-Star and All-State Wrestling Heavyweight Championships during his career.