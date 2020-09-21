Manchester City begin their Premier League title charge this evening when they take on Wolves at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side did the double over Pep Guardiola’s men last season as they beat them 2-0 at the Etihad and then came from two goals down to win 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

You have to go back to January 2019 for the last time City beat Wolves in the Premier League, so The Wanderers are without doubt a bogey side for the Sky Blues.

Title rivals Liverpool have kicked off their season with two wins from two games, so will Guardiola’s side also be able to make a victorious start?

Wolves did the double over Manchester City last season - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Manchester City kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Monday, September 21.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League after the conclusion of Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Santo will be without Diogo Jota for the first time since his £45 million departure to Liverpool.

And the Wolves boss will also be missing Jonny as he remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero as he could be out for the best part of two months with an injury.

Man City will also miss midfielder Ilkay Gundogan after he tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the game and Aymeric Laporte is also not fit to play any part.