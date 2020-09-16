Deontay Wilder is in ‘amazing physical shape’ ahead of his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, according to his heavyweight apprentice Raphael Akpejiori.

The Bronze Bomber was stopped in seven rounds by Fury in Las Vegas earlier this year as the Gypsy King put to bed any debate about their controversial draw in December 2018.

Fury dropped Wilder twice on his way to a stoppage defeat to Fury back in February - (Copyright PA)

Wilder has remained quiet since his first professional defeat, leading many to question whether he will take the trilogy bout.

But Akpejiori insists Wilder is fully focused on recapturing the WBC heavyweight title and is looking in brilliant health ahead of the hotly anticipated clash.

"Based on what I know, the only person that can beat Deontay right now, is Deontay," he told Sky Sports.

"He will beat Fury if he sticks to the game plan from his coaching staff, and I know that he has all the physical tools.

"Right now he is in amazing physical shape, that I can tell you for sure.

"You will see a completely different Deontay, mentally and physically in the ring, when that bell rings again for that third fight. That I can tell you.

"But concerning fighting Tyson Fury, he's extremely confident. He's very excited about that third fight. I can tell you for sure that he's very hungry, and he's trying to get back into the ring as soon as possible. He's in great spirits, excited to get back to fight Tyson Fury."

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has revealed he plans for the fight with Wilder to take place on December 19 in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium.

However, if fans are still not able to attend live events by the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could be delayed until early 2021.