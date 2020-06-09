West Indies en route to series with a difference
The West Indies cricket team has departed for a three-Test tour of England after every member tested negative for Covid-19.
Players and coaching staff were collected from their respective islands ahead of a flight to Manchester, which is due to arrive on Tuesday morning.
The touring party will be tested for coronavirus again upon arrival ahead of the seven-week tour where they will “live, train and play in a bio-secure environment”, West Indies Cricket said in a statement.
This means movement around venues will be restricted, with reserve players on hand as the squad prepares for the series.
The first Test will take place in Southampton from July 8 before, in a departure from customary style, two Tests are played at the one venue – Old Trafford.
Captain Jason Holder told the West Indies Cricket website: “This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series.
“A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game.
“I’m happy for the support and well-wishes we have been receiving from our loyal and dedicated fans once it was confirmed the tour would go-ahead. This has been a source of great inspiration.”