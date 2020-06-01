Wes Foderingham reveals frustration during final two years at Rangers

Departing Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has expressed his frustration at being “priced out of a move” after Allan McGregor took over his role as number one.

Foderingham made 130 appearances in his first three seasons at Ibrox but only 13 in two campaigns under Steven Gerrard.

The 29-year-old is now a free agent after his contract expired.

The former Swindon goalkeeper told the Open Goal podcast: “I knew by bringing him (Gerrard) in as manager and some of the players we were linked with, we were going up another level, and the onus was then on me to raise my game and say: ‘It doesn’t matter who you bring in, I am going to show him I should play’.

“When McGregor came in, it was always the club’s intention to sell me that summer. I was never told that but that’s what happened, I got a call from my agent.

“I found it strange. I had a meeting with the manager and he said I wasn’t his type of person, which I found quite strange.

“He didn’t go into any great depth but he just kind of questioned my willingness to fight for a position, which I don’t think I showed anything to suggest I wasn’t happy to fight for my place. I have fought for my place my whole career.

“The decision was made and at this point I wasn’t even training with the main team. I trained with the goalies but when we went into the main session I had to stay over. I couldn’t believe what was happening. But sometimes a manager doesn’t take a liking to you.

Foderingham, centre, found himself sidelined - (Copyright PA Archive )

“I thought I was away that summer but I spoke to my agent and he said the club wanted X amount for me but no-one was biting at that amount.

“The club said I wasn’t going on loan, they wanted that figure. In all honesty, I was priced out of a move at that point.

“They tried to drop it slightly but it was never a realistic figure.”