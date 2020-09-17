Watch: Tottenham forward Dele Alli admits to ‘making baked beans for the first time’ in All or Nothing documentary
Tottenham forward Dele Alli caught makes the staggering admission in the new All or Nothing Spurs documentary that he’d 'made baked beans for the first time’.
The clip, which was released during the third and final batch of episodes on Amazon Prime earlier this week, led to predictable mockery from football fans across social media.
Speaking to members of the Spurs squad and backroom staff, Alli said: "I made baked beans for the first time. I didn't realise how easy it was.
"(You just) put it in the microwave. Microwave I did. Two minutes."
One said: "I’m still wondering how Dele Alli only knew how to cook baked beans in the microwave until lockdown."
Another added: "Dele Alli saying he cooked baked beans for the first time during quarantine, then proceeding to say in the microwave, will forever be my favorite thing."
Another said: "Dele Alli's admission that he endured baked beans, while his more cultured team-mates enjoyed prawn salads, will be one of the standout moments of 2020."