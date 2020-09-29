Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left puzzled after Roy Keane described his team’s performance against Arsenal on Monday night as ‘sloppy’.

The Premier League champions came from behind to win 3-1 at Anfield, a result which ensures they maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

New signing Diogo Jota sealed the win for Liverpool two minutes from time - (Copyright PA)

But Keane felt there were disappointing patches of Liverpool’s performance, something Klopp took umbrage to during his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

The Reds boss said: “Did I hear right, Mr Keane said we had a sloppy performance tonight? Did he say that? Did he say that it was sloppy? I want to hear it. I am not sure I heard it right and maybe he was speaking about another game. It cannot be this game. Sorry, that is an incredible description of this game.

"That was absolutely exceptional. Nothing, absolutely nothing was sloppy. Dominant against a team 100% in form. This game tonight - there is nothing bad to say. It was the opposite of sloppy."

Keane, for once the person on the receiving end, responded: "You might have misheard me. There were sloppy moments but I think you have been outstanding and I have been giving the club nothing but praise. I am not sure you heard me correctly, you need to hear the rest of it."

Klopp finished by adding: "I will, 100%."

Afterwards, Keane took a swipe at Klopp once more by saying: "Very sensitive, isn't he? Imagine if he'd lost."

Liverpool had 21 shots in the game compared to Arsenal’s four and had five more efforts on target.

The home side also controlled the ball with 66 per cent possession, but could have been punished in the second half if it wasn’t for Alexandre Lacazette wasting a golden opportunity to level the game a t 2-2.