Watch INCREDIBLE moment kart driver Luca Corberi throws bumper at rival during race before mass brawl kicks off in pit!
Shocking scenes were witnessed at the FIA Karting World Championships on Sunday when driver Luca Corberi threw his broken bumper at a fellow competitor during the race before brawling with him in the pit.
The Italian was involved in a crash with rival Paolo Ippolito on lap nine of the 23-lap race.
But instead of exiting the track - which is said to have been built and owned by his family - Corberi decided to pick up his broken bumper and hurl it at Ippolito.
Then the pair, who were both subsequently disqualified from the race, traded blows in the pit as Corberi charged at Ippolito, took him down and began swinging punches at him.
A video which apprears to show the pair brawling in the pits was shared by former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, who called for lifetime bans to be dished out.
"Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World Champs," he said.
"His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots please."
Meanwhile, CIK-FIA President Felipe Massa, who finished runner-up in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2008, condemned those involved in the incident.
He said: "This behaviour is unacceptable in our sport. Those individuals will face the consequences of their actions."
On the track, Frenchman Jeremy Iglesias won the FIA Karting World Championship ahead of The Netherlands’ Marijn Kremers.