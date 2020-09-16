Watch the awkward moment UFC star Colby Covington tries and fails to kiss Donald Trump’s hand in bizarre video
UFC fighter Colby Covington has posted a strange video on social media where he appears to try and kiss the hand of Donald Trump.
Covington, who has never shied away from vocalising his support for he President, is fighting Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 this Saturday night in Las Vegas.
But in a bizarre video on Twitter the President offered up his support for Covington before the 32-year-old awkwardly responded with an odd handshake.
In the video posted to social media, Trump said: "I’m going to be watching Colby. I’m a big fan of Colby, he’s a winner, he’s a champ and it’s going to be a great evening, a great fight.
"I just wish him best of luck, but I just see him a lot and he’s tough. Good luck to you champ."
After Covington shared the video on his Twitter, the MMA fighter received a huge amount of backlash from people making fun of the ‘awkward’ and ‘cringey’ clip.
Here is just some of the reaction:
Covington will be fighting this weekend for the first time since he was stopped by Kamaru Usman in December of last year.