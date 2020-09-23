Wolverhampton agree deal to sign Semedo from Barça

FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Nélson Semedo. The English club will pay 30 million euros plus 10 more in variables. Nélson Semedo is leaving Barça after three years in a blaugrana jersey, having arrived in the summer of 2017 from Benfica and thus becoming the ninth Portuguese player in club history. In that time he has made 122 appearances: 82 in La Liga, 23 in the Champions League, 16 in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Super Cup.