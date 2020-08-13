Vidal: 'Bayern are always favourites but we are Barça, the best team in the world'

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
0:53am, Fri 14 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Just after 10.30am CEST the blaugranes began their journey towards the final phase of this season's Champions League which will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, where they arrived at around 12.00pm CEST. Barça will face Bayern Munich this Friday at 9.00pm CEST in the quarter finals of the competition. Messi, Suárez, De Jong, Griezmann & co are in Lisbon awaiting for the big clash. Arturo Vidal spoke this Thursday at the press conference before the Barça v Bayern Champions League quarterfinal on Friday in Lisbon. The Chilean midfielder explained: "It's the most important game of the year, and we have high hopes that the championship will be ours."