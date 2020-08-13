Vidal: 'Bayern are always favourites but we are Barça, the best team in the world'

Just after 10.30am CEST the blaugranes began their journey towards the final phase of this season's Champions League which will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, where they arrived at around 12.00pm CEST. Barça will face Bayern Munich this Friday at 9.00pm CEST in the quarter finals of the competition. Messi, Suárez, De Jong, Griezmann & co are in Lisbon awaiting for the big clash. Arturo Vidal spoke this Thursday at the press conference before the Barça v Bayern Champions League quarterfinal on Friday in Lisbon. The Chilean midfielder explained: "It's the most important game of the year, and we have high hopes that the championship will be ours."