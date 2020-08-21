The very best of Henrik Larsson at FC Barcelona

By NewsChain Sport
12:09pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Former Barça striker Henrik Larsson returns after 13 years away, for a new stage in his career. Koeman and Larsson coincided during their playing careers at Feyenoord between 1995 and 1997. Now, 23 years on, they reunite at the Camp Nou, where both achieved success on the pitch. Larsson has been coaching in his native Sweden, in the dugout at Falkenberg and Helsingborg. Check out some of his best moments in the club.