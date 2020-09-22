Two goals, one assist for Suarez on his appearance against Espanyol

Luis Suarez ended the 2015-2016 season as Liga's leading scorer with 40 goals, the first time since 2009 either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has not topped the charts. Back in 2016, Suarez's double against Espanyol in Barca's 5-0 triumph saw him reach 81 goals for the Catalans to equal the record of Villaverde Vazquez who had joined the club in 1954 and played 10 seasons, scoring 81 goals in 224 games.