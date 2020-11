Ronald Koeman and his team have worked out for the second time this week, with the bulk of the squad still absent due to international fixtures. The venue on Tuesday was pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, and featured Ter Stegen, Piqué, Aleñá, Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Coutinho, Jordi Alba, Matheus, Umtiti and Junior from the first team, plus Arnau Tenas, Mingueza and Ramos Mingo of the reserves.