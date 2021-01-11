Toni Kroos made his 300th Real Madrid appearance

Toni Kroos continues to add to his Real Madrid numbers. The German arrived at the club in the summer of 2014 and now, halfway through his seventh season in the Spanish capital, he made his 300th appearance for the Whites in the clash with Osasuna at El Sadar. Kroos, who has clinched 14 titles as a madridista (3 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 LaLiga titles and 2 Spanish Super Cups) has won 191 games, scoring 20 goals.