On 16 August 2017, Real Madrid captured the club's 10th Spanish Super Cup crown as the Whites saw off Barcelona in a 5-1 aggregate win. In the first-leg clash at the Camp Nou, Madrid ran out commanding 3-1 winners. Three days later, the madridistas clinched glory after once again coming out on top, this time in a 2-0 win in front of the home faithful at the Santiago Bernabéu.