Ter Stegen: "I really wanted to come back"
22:45pm, Wed 04 Nov 2020
The German returned to the competition in spectacular form: he was decisive with five high-level interventions against Dinamo Kiev. Once the game was over, the man of the match explained his feelings: "I've done what I like the most. I really wanted to." The German acknowledged that the team "has suffered a lot" in the final moments but was left happy with the result: "To come back and win is the best. I am super happy."