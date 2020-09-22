The team is preparing for the match against Betis

The squad trained for the first time this week at Real Madrid City. The Whites began preparations for the next league game, on match day three, which will be played at the Benito Villamarín against Betis. The session was held under strict health regulations. The starters from the match against Real Sociedad carried out recovery work on the pitch and in the gym. The rest of the squad, after the initial warm-up, carried out different control exercises, running with the ball, pressing and playing out.