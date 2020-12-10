Team begins derby preparations

After having sealed a spot in the Champions League last 16, the squad came together at Real Madrid City for the first training session ahead of Saturday's LaLiga Matchday 13 derby encounter against Atletico at the Alfredo Di Stéfano (9pm CET). The starters in the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach worked out indoors. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema completed some running drills out on the grass. The rest of the group worked on rondos and various possession and pressing exercises.