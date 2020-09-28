The team are preparing for the match against Valladolid
14:26pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
The team were in training again at Real Madrid City, as they continue to prepare for the LaLiga matchday four encounter against Valladolid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The session took place under strict health regulations. After the initial warm-up, the players carried out pressing and possession exercises, tactical work and played a series of matches in small spaces. The session ended with crossing and finishing on goal.