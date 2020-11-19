Southgate sees exciting times ahead with Foden and England

By NewsChain Sport
2:53am, Thu 19 Nov 2020
Gareth Southgate believes Phil Foden gave England fans a glimpse of the 'exciting' future that lies ahead with the Manchester City midfielder. Foden scored twice as the Three Lions ended their Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over Iceland which also completed a personal redemption for the starlet who was sent home in disgrace in the previous fixture between the two teams in September for breaking covid-19 protocols.