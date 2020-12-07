Sonny hopes wondergoal against Arsenal will be remembered forever

Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min revealed he wanted to score a memorable goal in the north London derby so that this stunning strike would be used in promotional materials for this huge match in the years to follow. It's fair to say Sonny delivered as he curled in the opener against Arsenal from 25 yards out into the top corner to set up a 2-0 win for Spurs in the Premier League on December 6, 2020.