Solskjaer takes responsibility for Man United's Champions League exit
Loading...
2:37am, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said as manager of Manchester United he must take responsibility for the team's performances, and conceded his team did not turn up until they were 2-0 down against RB Leipzig in a game the Reds only had to draw to qualify for the knockout stages of this season's Champions League. The Bundesliga outfit would score a third goal before United attempted to stage a late comeback with two quick-fire goals but eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in Germany.