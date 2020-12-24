Solskjaer defends Cavani's record at Manchester United

By NewsChain Sport
4:20am, Thu 24 Dec 2020
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had nothing but praise for the impact Edinson Cavani has had since arriving at Old Trafford, and disagreed with a journalist who believed the striker has endured a slow start to his career in Manchester. Cavani broke the deadlock for United with a well-taken 88th-minute goal before Anthony Martial sealed a 2-0 win over Everton (December 23) to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.