Solskjaer defends Cavani's record at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had nothing but praise for the impact Edinson Cavani has had since arriving at Old Trafford, and disagreed with a journalist who believed the striker has endured a slow start to his career in Manchester. Cavani broke the deadlock for United with a well-taken 88th-minute goal before Anthony Martial sealed a 2-0 win over Everton (December 23) to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.