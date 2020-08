On August 27, 2003, Real Madrid won their seventh Spanish Super Cup. The Whites took part in the competition thanks to being LaLiga champions and played Mallorca over two legs. The first leg was played on August 24th at Son Moix, where the cup champions won by two goals to one. Three days later, Real Madrid turned the tie around at the Santiago Bernabéu and claimed the trophy with a resounding 3-0 win in front of the home crowd.