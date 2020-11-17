Sergio Ramos on beating Buffon’s record and taking more penalties
11:51am, Tue 17 Nov 2020
In November 2020, Sergio Ramos played against Switzerland his 177th game with the Spanish national team, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon as the European player with the most international caps. Ahead of Spain's decisive UEFA Nations League game against Germany in Seville, Ramos speaks about his achievement and also about his intention to continue taking penalties despite his two consecutive misses against Switzerland.