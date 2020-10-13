Sergiño Dest: 'I dreamed of this all the time'

The defender participated in a press conference with North American media and noted that he feels proud to be the first American to have debuted with Barça's first team. Likewise, he is proud to have been the first American to make his debut in an official match with Barça. "I don't feel the pressure, in the negative sense of the word. Yes in the positive sense. I am the first American to debut with Barça and I'm very proud. Now I want to be the first to succeed at Barça," he added.