Sergi Roberto’s amazing backheel assist to Suarez against Getafe

Luis Suarez scored his 300th career goal with the opener in Barcelona's game against Getafe in October 2015. Neymar got in down the left, for the umpteenth time, with his cross flicked forward to Suarez by an incredible Sergi Roberto aerial backheel. That in itself was worth a goal, and Suarez obliged, finishing at the near post and leaving Vicente Guaita with no chance. The Uruguayan and the Brazilian Neymar inspired the Blaugranas in Lionel Messi's absence, the pair scoring in Barça's 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.