Sergi Roberto’s amazing backheel assist to Suarez against Getafe

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
14:52pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Luis Suarez scored his 300th career goal with the opener in Barcelona's game against Getafe in October 2015. Neymar got in down the left, for the umpteenth time, with his cross flicked forward to Suarez by an incredible Sergi Roberto aerial backheel. That in itself was worth a goal, and Suarez obliged, finishing at the near post and leaving Vicente Guaita with no chance. The Uruguayan and the Brazilian Neymar inspired the Blaugranas in Lionel Messi's absence, the pair scoring in Barça's 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.