Second session of the week

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
10:22am, Thu 24 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The squad trained for the second time this week at Real Madrid City, under strict health regulations. The team continues to prepare the LaLiga matchday encounter at the Benito Villamarín against Betis. The session started with warm-up and injury prevention exercises without the ball. The players then worked on possession and pressing, before playing matches on a small pitch. Finally, they carried out tactical work. Militão trained inside the facilities, while Mariano continued with his recovery process.