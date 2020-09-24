Second session of the week

The squad trained for the second time this week at Real Madrid City, under strict health regulations. The team continues to prepare the LaLiga matchday encounter at the Benito Villamarín against Betis. The session started with warm-up and injury prevention exercises without the ball. The players then worked on possession and pressing, before playing matches on a small pitch. Finally, they carried out tactical work. Militão trained inside the facilities, while Mariano continued with his recovery process.