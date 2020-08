Two heavyweights of Russian football, Zenit and CSKA Moscow faced off eachother in gameweek 3 of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League. Having gone down through a Azmoun strike, CSKA equalized a few minutes later through a Vlasic screamer. However, Zenit was just too handful for the Moscow side and Azmoun doubled his tally to lead Zenit 2-1 against one of their fiercest rivals in the domestic league.