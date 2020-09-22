Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona still remember where they were the night that Barça beat Atlético 5-4 in the second leg of the 1996-1997 Copa del Rey's quarter-final. In a flash, Brazilian superstar Ronaldo, in his solitary season at FCB, scored twice to restore at least some semblance of hope. But then Pantic scored his fourth of the evening. Barça were 4-2 down and still needed three goals. Barça’s chances seemed to have dissipated to nothing, but the Camp Nou believed in the miracle. Boosted by the roaring crowd, Figo scored an absolute screamer and then Ronaldo got Barça back level at 4-4. But that wasn’t enough. Atlético would still be going through on away goals. And then, with seconds to go, Juan Antonio Pizzi popped up score one of the most celebrated goals ever to be seen at the Camp Nou.