Ronaldo: The youngest player to ever win FIFA's best of the world

Ronaldo was only 20 when he was named the world's best footballer by FIFA in 1996 but Ballon d'Or went to Matthias Sommer. However, the year later Ronaldo was awarded by both organisations - by a significant amount. The Brazilian wowed the world from the moment he came into the scene as his step-overs and slick touches were too hard to handle for the opponents. He moved to Barcelona in 1996 and played there for a single season.