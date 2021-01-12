Ronaldo: The youngest player to ever win FIFA's best of the world

By NewsChain Sport
15:04pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Ronaldo was only 20 when he was named the world's best footballer by FIFA in 1996 but Ballon d'Or went to Matthias Sommer. However, the year later Ronaldo was awarded by both organisations - by a significant amount. The Brazilian wowed the world from the moment he came into the scene as his step-overs and slick touches were too hard to handle for the opponents. He moved to Barcelona in 1996 and played there for a single season.