Ronaldinho's free-kick against Zaragoza

Back in 2006, Ronaldinho inspired Barcelona to a dramatic 3-1 win over Real Zaragoza in the Nou Camp. The Brazilian cancelled out Gabriel Milito's early goal with a first-half header and,with both sides reduced to 10 men, curled a superb free-kick into the top corner with four minutes remaining. Javier Saviola then clinched the points after another Ronaldinho free-kick had struck the crossbar. Check out the Brazilian's stunning free-kick for Barcelona