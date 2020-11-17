Ronaldinho receives a standing ovation at the Bernabeu

On November 19, 2005, ​Barcelona sat second in ​La Liga, just one point ahead of ​Real. After an irregular start to the season which had seen them drop as low as 11th, Ronaldinho had found his best form once more and fired them back up the table. The Bernabeu rose to its feet as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Iker Casillas, shrugged his shoulders, powerless to the genius of a Brazilian-born magician. Thousands of Real Madrid fans applauded Ronaldinho's marvelous efforts that evening - a rare glimpse of recognition from the often indignant Los Blancos support. Ronaldinho was truly unplayable that night. He ducked and weaved through players like never before. Check out the highlights on Dugout!