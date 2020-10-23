Ronald Koeman: 'I've been in this game for a lot of years'

The coach says that "even with previous results, Real Madrid won't have low morale, because there is never a lack of motivation in El Clásico". Ronald Koeman has his first El Clásico as a coach, and ahead of the game at the Camp Nou he spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference. "It's a different game to the rest. You always feel more pressure, but I've been in football for many years. I'm used to dealing with this pressure," said the Barça boss.