The rise of Marc Cucurella at FC Barcelona

Cucurella arrived at the Barcelona academy in 2012 from Espanyol. In 2018 he left on loan to SD Eibar, while he spent his second full season in the Spanish top flight at José Bordalás’ Getafe. This summer, Getafe decided to exercise their purchase option in the loan deal for Barça’s versatile wide left-footed man Marc Cucurella. Getafe paid Barça 10 million euros for the 21-year-old, who can act as a left-back, left midfielder or left-winger. Check some of his best plays at the Barcelona academy.