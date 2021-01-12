Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia

On 12 January 2020, Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the club's 11th Spanish Super Cup and the first time that the title was disputed in a knockout format and outside of Spain. In the final, Real Madrid faced Atlético and, after the match ended 0-0, the game was decided on a penalties. The Whites scored their four spot kicks, while their opponents missed two. Valverde was voted MVP in the final.