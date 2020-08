On 29 August 2012, Real Madrid lifted their ninth Spanish Super Cup. That season, the Whites were reigning LaLiga champions, taking on Barcelona for the title. The first leg took place at the Camp Nou, with the azulgranas coming out on top 3-2. Six days later, the madridistas turned the tie around at the Santiago Bernabéu and got their hands on the trophy on away goals 2-1 to secure the title.