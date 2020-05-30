Real Madrid wins eighth European Cup

Paris's Saint-Denis Stadium witnessed Real Madrid lift the club's eighth European Cup crown on 24 May 2000. The Whites added to their continental legacy as they saw off Valencia in the competition's first all-Spanish showpiece. The madridistas produced a dazzling display, in which Fernando Morientes broke the deadlock shortly before the break. Steve McManaman, with an acrobatic effort, and Raúl, whose strike brought his tally in that edition to 10, were on target for the madridistas.