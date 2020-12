Real Madrid won their third Intercontinental Cup on December 3, 2002. Ronaldo was one of the standout performers in the match against Olimpia de Asunción, as he put Real Madrid ahead with his goal in the 14th minute. The Brazilian's performance saw him named man of the match, in which Guti got the other goal. The midfielder scored a header to make it 2-0 at the Yokohama International Stadium.