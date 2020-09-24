Real Madrid continue preparations for Betis clash

By NewsChain Sport
14:29pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Real Madrid completed the third training session of the week at Real Madrid City, where preparations continued ahead of Saturday's LaLiga Matchday 3 meeting with Betis at the Benito Villamarín. The Whites trained under the strict health regulations. Ball work took centre stage in a workout that began with a warm-up and injury prevention exercises. Next up, the players worked on possession and pressing, before completing a drill involving crossing and finishing. The session was rounded off with training matches played on a reduced-sized pitch.