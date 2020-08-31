Real Madrid completed the first training session of the 2020/21 season

By NewsChain Sport
15:51pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
The LaLiga champions held the first training session of the 2020/21 season at Real Madrid CIty. The focus of the session was physical work, led by Zinedine Zidane. The team trainined under the strict health regulations. The session, which lasted about two hours, began with long series of stretches, aerobic and anaerobic exercises without a ball. Afterwards, switched between a series of runs and ball work.