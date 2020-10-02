Pressing and games on reduced-size pitches during Real Madrid's training

The squad completed another training session at Real Madrid City as they continue their preparations for the clash with Levante on LaLiga match day 5, at the Estadio de la Cerámica The team worked out under the strict healthcare rules imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the initial warm-up, the players completed sprints and strengthening exercises, practised pressing and playing out from the back, focused on tactical elements and then played a range of games on reduced-size pitches.