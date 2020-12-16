Preparations for the match against Eibar

The team were back in training at Real Madrid City as they began to prepare for the next league game, in matchday fourteenth, which will be played at Ipurua against Eibar. The starters from the game against Athletic worked both on and off the pitch. The rest of the group, after the warm-up, underwent different stretching exercises and then played matches on three different sized fields. Hazard, Mariano and Jović completed part of the training with the group and then worked individually on the pitch and inside the facilities.