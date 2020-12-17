Piast Gliwice celebrate historic title win

Piast Gliwice clinched their first ever Polish title after only promoting to the top-flight division seven seasons ago. A glorious season saw them having the best defensive record in the league and the second-best attack, and beating the almighty Legia's pressure and finish the race on top. Take a look at the joyous moments the staff and players have had after beating Lech Poznan in the final round of 2018-19 Ekstraklasa season.