Piast Gliwice celebrate historic title win

By NewsChain Sport
15:03pm, Thu 17 Dec 2020
Piast Gliwice clinched their first ever Polish title after only promoting to the top-flight division seven seasons ago. A glorious season saw them having the best defensive record in the league and the second-best attack, and beating the almighty Legia's pressure and finish the race on top. Take a look at the joyous moments the staff and players have had after beating Lech Poznan in the final round of 2018-19 Ekstraklasa season.