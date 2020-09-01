Physical and ball work in the second training session of the week

The squad went through the second training session at Real Madrid City of the 2020/21 season. Zidane led a session which was held under strict health regulations, where the players called up by their national teams did not take part. The training session began with a heavy physical workout, through aerobic and anaerobic work with and without the ball. Afterwards, control, running with the ball and shooting exercises were carried out. Mariano and Brahim worked inside the facilities, while Ceballos worked alone out on the grass.